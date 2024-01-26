Two people have appeared in court in relation to the death of a one-year-old boy in Darlington.

Christopher Stockton, 37, and Paula Roberts, 40, have been charged following the death of the child this month.

Emergency services were called to Frosterley Drive, near Haughton Road at about 9am on 12 January. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Stockton, of Neasham Road, Darlington, has been charged with murder and child neglect. Roberts, of Surtees Street, Darlington, is also charged with child neglect.

The pair appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Friday January 26.

Stockton was remanded in custody and will appear at Teesside Crown Court on 29 January. Roberts was granted conditional bail until a hearing at the same court on 23 February.

