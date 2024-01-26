A pedestrian who was killed in a collision in Gateshead has been named.

Craig Morrow, from the Gateshead area, was fatally injured after being struck by a car on the A695 in Ryton between Woodside Lane and Stargate Lane on Wednesday 24 January.

The 42-year-old was hit by a black Volkswagen Golf travelling westbound.

Specialist officers are supporting his family.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene to assist with inquiries.

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to speak to anyone else who may have seen what happened or has dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Report' tool on the Northumbria Police website, or to call 101, quoting log number NP-20240124-0116.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...