A memorial service will be held to remember a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in Hexham a year ago.

Holly Newton, of Haltwhistle, died in hospital after suffering knife injuries in an incident in the Priestpopple area of the town on 27 January 2023.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital and suffered non-life threatening knife injuries in the attack at around 5.10pm.

Holly was a talented dancer and performer. Credit: Family handout

A service will be held at Hexham Abbey on 27 January 2024 led by Rev Dr Henry Hope, assistant curate at the abbey.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "We're gathering together in the abbey to remember Holly but also to comfort one another and support one another as we mark this sad milestone.

"It's important to mark it together as a community, yes of course, it's an event that's particularly painful and most painful of course for the family and Holly's closest friends, but it was an event that really touched the whole town last year.

"It's a sign (the service) to the family that they're not the only ones who will be remembering Holly, that they don't stand alone in their grief but that they are supported by the whole community."

A vigil was held at Hexham bandstand a week after the Queen Elizabeth High School pupil's death before her funeral at Hexham Abbey, where mourners dressed in purple - Holly's favourite colour.

A year on, the public are now welcome to light a candle to remember the teenager and can dedicate a purple star to her.

Purple stars are among 6,000 white stars in the Hexham Abbey. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The courts are still deciding if the Gateshead teenager is fit to stand trial.

