The Transporter Bridge is at risk of "catastrophic collapse", a new report has found.

The Grade II-listed bridge, which used to connect Port Clarence to Middlesbrough, closed in 2019 due to safety concerns.

A structural assessment, carried out this month, has found "significant" signs of stress in parts of the bridge's structure which is now considered an immediate and unacceptable safety risk to the public.

The structural survey recommends an area around the bridge should be cordoned off when winds are expected to exceed "acceptable limits" in case of "catastrophic collapse".

And when the bridge reaches a point where it is of "significant" risk of collapse, an exclusion zone will need to be added around the structure, including the shipping lanes beneath the bridge, said the report.

Middlesbrough Council, which manages the bridge in an agreement with Stockton Council, said no cordons are in place but the condition of the bridge was being monitored.

A spokesman said the safety of the public is its “paramount concern” and they were working with Atkins to regularly check the bridge’s condition.

“We are not at a point where an exclusion zone is required and anticipate all works will be carried out so that one won’t ever be necessary,” he added.

The Transporter Bridge was once the longest working bridge of its kind anywhere in the world. Credit: PA

Worries the bridge was in a "dangerous state" were first raised by a whistleblower in 2019, saying wheels, ropes and anchor points were "substantially out of date".

A year earlier, there was a 'near miss' when a support fell from the structure, landing beside a member of bridge staff.

The whistleblowing report to the council said: "Although staff claimed that this was reported to management, no action was taken and the Transporter Bridge remained open to the public.”

The Tees Valley Combined Authority (TCVA) has approved a £1bn transport plan for the Tees Valley, with £30m set aside to refurbish the bridge with the intention of bringing it back into use.

However, a report commissioned by Middlesbrough Council suggested that it would cost £67m, partly due to its dangerous structural condition.

The report was presented to the TVCA, prior to a meeting of the Cabinet where a £1bn transport plan for the Tees Valley was approved.

Regarding the financial aspect of this report, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen told the TVCA Cabinet: “I would question some of the detail in the survey to be honest so we need to do the work to make sure anything we do is within that financial envelope.

“If we do that work over weeks and months and work with Middlesbrough Council on that to make sure it’s a robust thing, it may be we need to come back and say, ‘look the £30m envelope doesn’t work, here are the different options available.'”

He said they would then decide whether or not to take the project forward or seek additional funding.

