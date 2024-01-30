A Newcastle singer-songwriter is the third headline artist announced for this year's Mouth of Tyne Festival.

Andrew Cushin will play at the Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Saturday 13 July for the annual festival organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Port of Tyne and Shop NT.

Cushin's performance follows two sell out nights at the City Hall in Newcastle and a US and European tour with former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson.

He said: "This is a festival that I've never been to but I've always wanted to come anyway. To be asked not only to play it but to headline the Saturday, it's gonna be so, so special.

"It's probably gonna be one of the only times that I can come home and play a show. That always makes it a little bit more special. There's something different about playing in front of a home crowd. Everybody in Newcastle has been so supportive of everything I've done.

"I'm forever grateful to everyone that's shown the support in this city and the best way I can thank them is by putting on the best show I can."

Cushin joins the previously announced Ocean Colour Scene who perform on 11 July and Rick Astley whose show on 12 July sold out in just a few days.

More special guests will be announced soon.

