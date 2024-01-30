A recycling company has been fined more than £2m after a picking operative worker was crushed under the wheels of an 18-tonne shovel loader.

Agency worker Dean Atkinson, 35, was killed instantly when the truck hit and drove over him as he was returning to his workstation from a toilet break three years ago on Tuesday (30 January).

Ward Recycling, which was based on Hartlepool's Longhill Industrial Estate, but has since gone into administration, was found guilty of corporate manslaughter and health and safety breaches, after a trial at Teesside Crown Court in December.

The company has been fined £2.15m for what the judge called "truly staggering health and safety failures" at the plant, which had no traffic management plan to ensure workers could safely walk across the plant's floor to the staff toilets, which were in an outside building.

There was also no health and safety officer employed at the Hartlepool facility.

The Great North Air Ambulance attended following the incident. Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication

The court heard that Ward Recycling opened in 2019 at a cost of £7m. Teesside Crown Court was told the owner of Ward Recycling, Michael Ward, 55, also owned the recruitment agency involved which took on Mr Atkinson.

Mr Atkinson was working on a line which separated cardboard from paper and waste paper.

The court heard he was wearing a "bright orange high visibility jacket and trousers" when he crossed the floor. At 8.37am on 30 January 2020, he was struck in the head by the shovel loader and crushed under its wheels, killing him instantly.

Another employee shouted at the driver to stop, but the driver could not hear him over the noise of the engine and the operating machinery. The police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) began an investigation that day.

Allan Compton, prosecuting, told the court: "Lots of vehicles were moving around, and people - who walked to the facilities - had to cross the main floor of the building where the plant machines were operating. Visibility, for the vehicle driver, was restricted and the driver did not see Mr Atkinson.

"There was a failure to have any traffic management in place, separating traffic and pedestrians. There was a failure to provide adequate instructions to employees when walking or driving in the building."

The court heard that Ward's other recycling plant, in Middlesbrough, had been issued with a notice of contravention in 2018, by the HSE, because there was "no traffic plan".

The judge said Ward Recycling was unlikely to pay its fine as it had gone into liquidation. Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication

A statement from Mr Atkinson's fiance, Jeanette Magson, read out in court said the pair had been together for 16 years and had a "very happy relationship".

She added: "Dean was such a lovely step-dad to the children. He had become a grandad too." Ms Magson said her partner should have had the rest of his life to look forward to.

Ward Recycling was fined £2.15m and given three months to pay. The fine was made up of £1.75 million for corporate manslaughter and £400,000 for breaching health and safety regulations.

The judge acknowledged that the fine "is unlikely" to ever be paid because the company has gone into liquidation, and owes creditors money. But Judge Watson said the fine would "act as a deterrent" to other companies.

After the sentencing, HSE Inspector Stephen Garner said: “This tragic incident could easily have been avoided if Ward Recycling had implemented simple control measures. Following the incident, it took the company less than a week to put in place an alternative traffic route to protect pedestrians.

"Had this been in place before the incident, Dean Atkinson would not have lost his life. Sadly, pedestrians being struck by vehicles on waste sites has caused many fatal accidents on waste sites and the industry should be well aware of the risks.”

