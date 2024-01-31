Music legend Mark Knopfler is selling off his guitar collection at auction today.

The Dire Straits frontman's haul was due to go under the hammer at Christie's from 1pm on Wednesday (31 January), with 25% of the funds set to be donated to charities.

In an overview of the sale online, the collection is said to be made up of more than 120 guitars and amps.

The overview reads: "The collection spans the 50-year career of one of the world’s most influential musicians and chronicles the diverse array of guitars Knopfler has used to write, record and perform an extensive catalogue of compositions for Dire Straits, as well as numerous successful solo albums and film soundtracks."

The collection of Mark Knopfler guitars and amps spans his five decade career. Credit: PA

Scotland-born Knopfler, who was raised in Blyth, in Northumberland, was renowned for his "distinct and virtuoso finger-picking style".

The celebrated guitarist and singer-songwriter is said to have chosen each instrument for its "individual sound and tone".

The collection includes iconic and world-famous names such as Gibson, Fender and Martin alongside custom-built models by Rudy Pensa and John Suhr, and bespoke examples crafted by experts from across the globe.

A Gibson Incorporated, Kalamazoo, Michigan 1959 is estimated to fetch between £300,000 to £500,000 while others in the collection have a guide price from around £3,000 to £10,000.

A quarter of the money raised will be divided equally between Brave Hearts of the North East, wildlife conservation charity Tusk and The British Red Cross.

