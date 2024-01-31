The owner of a dog rescue centre has said she will refuse to take XL bullies to be put down when the ban on the breed comes into effect.

From Thursday 1 February the breed will be illegal unless owners have applied for an exemption certificate.

Last month, new rules were introduced which make it illegal to breed from an XL bully dog, as well as sell or advertise them, give them away or exchange them.

They must also be kept on a lead and have to wear a muzzle while they are in public.

Anyone who does not follow the rules is committing a criminal offence and could face an unlimited fine.

The new law was introduced in response to a number of attacks involving XL bullies.

The breed is believed to be responsible for 11 deaths in the UK since 2021, including one alleged attack last year in the North East.

Jane Gailliford, who founded Maxi's Mates in Carlin Howe, on Teesside, said: "I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's the dog's fault at all.

"There should be sanctions and consequences for the owners if anything happens. Most of the XL bully dogs I've met have been friendly. It's only a minority that are giving the breed a bad name."

Jane Galliford founded a dog rehoming centre on Teesside. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

She added: "They do have to be put down - that's the law. But there's no way I'm taking a dog to be put to sleep. The dog warden is going to have to do that. It goes against everything we stand for. We don't put healthy dogs down - we don't really put any dogs down.

"It's going to be awful because staff and volunteers are going to see that dog for a week before it's put down. It's going to be soul-destroying. You're going to be full of empathy because it's not the dog's fault.

"There was a better way. They should let rescues re-home them responsibly. They don't have to kill the dog."

Shaun Bunn and Keelea Braithwaite, from Middlesbrough, say the changes in the law are already having a detrimental impact on their six-month-old XL bully Shadow.

Mr Bunn said: "He loves people. He's never once snarled, growled or shown any sign of aggression to any human.

Keelea Braithwaite and Shaun Bunn with their XL bully Shadow. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"It's changed his life completely. He doesn't want to go on a walk no more. Before he used to love his walks but now as soon as you get the harness and muzzle out he goes and hides in his crate.

"He shouldn't have to wear it. I feel sorry for him. it's ruining his life.

Ms Braithwaite added: "He can't pick up sticks. He can't play with a ball. He sees other dogs off the lead and he just sits down and looks at them. It's heartbreaking. There's nothing we can do about it - it's just the law.

"It's disgraceful. I don't like it but we've got no choice. We have to abide by it or he'll be taken and we won't see him again."

Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, who chairs the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, supports the change.

He said: "We previously had maybe three deaths a year from dogs. That went up. In the last couple of years we've had 23 and 12 of those 23 were these XL bullies so the introduction of this breed seems to have made a big difference in the number of fatalities.

"Those figures don't include injuries or dogs that have been attacked by this rather vicious type of dog."

