Mark Knopfler's guitar collection has fetched almost £9million at auction in London.

Among the collection sold off at Christie's was the Dire Straits frontman's 1959 Vintage Gibson Les Paul Standard which set an auction record of £693,000.

The haul was made up of 122 guitars and amps and went under the hammer at Christie's on Wednesday 31 January.

The live auction in London was 100% sold and achieved a staggering £8,840,160.

A statement on the Christie's website read: "Music aficionados, fans and collectors from 61 countries registered to bid, with phenomenal levels of competition across the 122 lots offered resulting in the auction lasting over six hours."

Scotland-born Knopfler, who was raised in Blyth, in Northumberland, is best known for being British rock band Dire Straits frontman.

The outfit, which also featured Knopfler's brother David, enjoyed success in the 1970s, and later in the 1990s.

A Christie's art handler holding up Mark Knopfler's 1983 Les Paul Standard '59 reissue guitar ahead of the auction. Credit: PA

Celebrated guitarist and singer-songwriter Mark Knopfler was said to have chosen each instrument included in this week's auction for its "individual sound and tone" over his 50-year career.

A quarter of the hammer price will be split equally between charities that Knopfler has supported for many years. These are Brave Hearts of the North East, wildlife conservation charity Tusk and the British Red Cross.

Christie's said 100% of the funds raised from the final lot are being donated to Teenage Cancer Trust, while the auction firm is contributing a further £50,000 to each of the four charities.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...