Patrols stepped up after several windows smashed on South Shields seafront

Patrols along South Shields seafront have been stepped up after vandals smashed several of the amphitheatre's windows.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed it has increased patrols in the area and is in the process of replacing the panes damaged by the promenade on Sandhaven Beach.

Police are investigating after the windows were smashed on consecutive Fridays - 19 January and 26 January.

Cllr Jim Foreman, lead member for housing and community safety, said: “The Foreshore is a fantastic asset which makes a significant contribution to both our resident and visitor experience.

“It’s so disappointing that a minority are choosing to carry out these acts of vandalism, which spoil our seafront, waste valuable officer time and ultimately will come down to the taxpayer to rectify.

“We are working with our partners to identify the offenders and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch. They can do this anonymously and in confidence.”

Northumbria Police were first called to the seafront shortly after 8:30pm on Friday 19 January.

The force said: “It was reported a number of unknown offenders have removed large blocks of ice from a nearby pond and used them to smash the glass in the windows of the walkway.

“Officers attended, however those believed to have been involved had already made off from the scene prior to police arrival."

Then on Friday last week (26 January), police received a call at about 7:35pm following reports of ten windows being smashed.

Officers attended again but those involved had left.

A clear up operation was underway following the damage. Credit: South Tyneside Council

Northumbria Police said it was committed to tackling anti-social behaviour would work with other agencies to target pockets of disorder.

A spokesperson added: “A number of enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible – with neighbourhood officers carrying out increased patrol activity to offer reassurance to the public."

South Tyneside Council attended following both incidents to clear the walkway of glass. It has replacement materials on order.

The authority also thanked those who use the seafront for support and understanding.

Anyone with information about either incident should call Northumbria Police on 101. Members of the public can also report online via the council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/ reportit

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...