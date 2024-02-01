A retired police officer who left his wife to die after assaulting her and causing her to fall down a flight of stairs has been jailed.

Alan Claxton was found guilty of killing his wife Wendy, 70, after 45 years of marriage.

The couple were both retired Northumbria Police officers and lived in Gateshead.

A jury at Newcastle Crown Court heard how on the night of 30 September 2019 concerned neighbours had popped over after noticing the front door to the couple’s home was ajar.

Once inside, they found incoherent Claxton slumped in a chair and his wife lying deceased on her bed upstairs.

When police arrived at the house, Claxton, 74, of Hillside, Whickham, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He denied any wrongdoing but was charged with manslaughter after expert medical evidence confirmed Mrs Claxton's injuries could not have been sustained accidentally.

On Thursday 1 February, a jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

He has now been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Police were called to Hillside, where they discovered Wendy Claxton's body at her home. Credit: NCJ Media

Senior Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr of Northumbria Police said: “Alan Claxton has proven himself to be a liar throughout this investigation, giving a number of conflicting accounts of what happened when Wendy fell, sustaining the injuries which killed her, and I am pleased he has now been convicted.

“Claxton tried to cover up what he did, telling us Wendy had fallen down the stairs because she was drunk, but the evidence we uncovered showed this to be a complete fabrication and an attempt to cover up his own callous offending.

“The investigation established that Wendy had been a victim of repeated alcohol-fuelled domestic violence by Alan throughout their marriage. Towards the end of Wendy’s life she was becoming increasingly concerned by her husband’s addiction to alcohol and the risks that this created for her.

“While Wendy has limited family, we know she was a great friend to many people in her community and my condolences and thoughts are with all who knew and loved her at this difficult time.”

Det Chief Insp Barr added: “I’d like to thank all the officers and staff, and criminal justice partners who helped with this complex investigation and have helped us secure justice for Wendy.

“Domestic abuse, no matter the form it takes, is completely unacceptable and we are committed to putting perpetrators before the courts.”

For anyone who has concerns over a partner, the partner of a friend or family member, who may have a history of violence, Clare’s Law can be used to check the person’s background. The service is free and confidential.

