It is transfer deadline day and North East football clubs are already busy as the window enters its final hours.

ITV Tyne Tees is on hand to sum up all the latest moves ahead of the 11pm deadline and this page will be updated throughout the day.

Sunderland

The Black Cats are expected to be the North East's busiest team today as Michael Beale looks to put his own stamp on his squad.

The club have announced the arrival of former Tottenham winger Romaine Mundle who joins from Standard de Liège for a fee believed to be around £2million.

Sunderland have also confirmed a departure with Alex Pritchard leaving to reunite with former boss Tony Mowbray at Birmingham City.

Middlesbrough

So far there has only been a departure announced from the Riverside - but it is a big one.

Top scorer Morgan Rogers' move to Aston Villa has been confirmed with the Englishman leaving for a fee that reportedly could reach the £15m mark.

The club are expected to attempt to bring new faces in before 11pm as they look to reinvest the Rogers funds.

Newcastle United

Barring any unexpected late moves the Magpies are widely expected to have concluded their January transfer business.

There has been little in the way of movement across the window for the men's team but the women's team have been busy.

Paige Bailey-Gayle and Lia Cataldo both arrived from Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, becoming Newcastle's fourth and fifth January signings.

Durham Women

There has also been significant movement at Maiden Castle with highly-rated youngster Poppy Pritchard joining Women's Super League giants Manchester City.

The Northumberland-born striker has signed her first professional contract and will now feature alongside Lionesses like Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood.

