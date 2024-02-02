The remaining glass panels at South Shield's amphitheatre have been removed due to ongoing vandalism.

South Tyneside Council said they regretfully had to make the decision in the light of "continued antisocial behaviour and targeted damage".

Windows were smashed at the amphitheatre on the promenade on Sandhaven Beach on consecutive Fridays - 19 January and 26 January.

Ten windows were smashed in one evening. Credit: South Tyneside Council

Earlier this week, the council confirmed patrols had been stepped up to try and deal with the issue.

In a statement on Friday 2 February, the authority said: "As a result of continued anti-social behaviour and targeted damage we regret to say that the decision has been taken to remove the remaining glass panel windows from the walkway.

"Council officers are currently looking at solutions for this location and will come back to you with an update as soon as possible. In the meantime please continue to visit our beautiful coastal areas."

All of the glass panels have now been removed. Credit: South Tyneside Council

