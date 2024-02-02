A man from Northumberland is taking part in the first ice swimming European Championship.

Fenwick Ridley is among hundreds of athletes who will be swimming in sub-five degrees celsius water.

The competition takes place in the Ioan Alexandrescu Olympic outdoor pool in Oradea, Romania.

One of the spots that Fenwick trains is in Sweethope Lough, in Northumberland. Credit: Fenwick Ridley

Fenwick has told us that he is "proud" of representing Team GB in the event.

Also known as the 'Ice King', he has said that his cold-water training techniques helps him prepare for competitions.

He trains at Sweethope Lough, in Northumberland and also has a specialist ice bath, which he lowers to between one degree and three degrees Celsius.

"I'm lucky because the place I train is the coldest swimming venue in winter in England", he said.

Fenwick has said that he also has hopes to represent Team GB again for the World Championships next year, in Italy.

The ice swimming European Championship is being streamed online, and takes place between 1 February and 4 February 2024.

