November 2023: Your weather pictures for the Tyne Tees region

Fontburn Reservoir, Northumberland Credit: Aimie Burley
Bamburgh Credit: John Fatkin
Hartlepool Credit: Ivor Miler

Rainbow over the Angel Credit: Ken Piper
WWT Washington Credit: Adrian Cole
Kildale Credit: Darren Copeland

Here are some tips for sending in a picture for the weather forecast:

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better;

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us;

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited)

Bollihope Credit: Jacqueline Newby
Marsden Beach Credit: Kathleen O'Donnell
Tyne Bridge Credit: Connor Rowden