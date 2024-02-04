Middlesbrough and Sunderland fans have raised almost £20,000 after they walked from the Stadium of Light to the Riverside, ahead of the Tees-Wear derby clash.

The funds will help pay for lifelong Boro fan and season ticket holder Chris Wood's treatment, which is unavailable on the NHS.

He told ITV Tyne Tees that it was "surreal" to have raised the money, and to have so much support.

He said: "It means so much. It's nice how all the fans have come together. We've just walked past the train station and they all clapped, all the Sunderland fans.

"Everyone's come together and it's just great."

Chris joined the walk part way through and described those taking part as an "inspiration". Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mr Wood suffered a brain haemorrhage in August 2022, which led to a major stroke. He was hospitalised for almost three months and now requires specialist neurological rehabilitation.

Mr Wood's best friend Chris Beaney organised the walk, which set off from the Stadium of Light at 7pm on Saturday 3 February.

Family, friends and Boro fans finished the journey at the Riverside Stadium at around 10:30am on Sunday 4 February.

Chris Beaney, who completed the 40-mile walk said: "The money we've raised, the awareness we've raised, what we've done to help Chris is amazing.

"The response from strangers who don't know Chris, from Sunderland, from Middlesbrough, is amazing."

