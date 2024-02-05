England men's team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park in June as part of their preparations for the 2024 Euros.

It is the first time since 2005 that the Three Lions have played in Newcastle, beating Azerbaijan 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier, and will make it their eighth outing overall on Tyneside.

The match on Monday 3 June is the first of two friendlies in the immediate build-up to the summer's Euros in Germany, and is the first time England have ever played the Balkan nation.

Kick-off at St James Park is at 7.45pm, with the second friendly at Wembley against Iceland four days later.

England manager Gareth Southgate sad: “We’re really looking forward to taking the team back to the North East and to a city that is synonymous with football in this country.

"We will follow that with another special occasion at Wembley allowing our fans the opportunity to give us a final send off before we head to Germany for another exciting summer.

"Both opponents in June are sure to provide stiff competition and play an important in our preparation for the tournament.”

Kieran Trippier is among the Newcastle players who could feature for England at St James' Park. Credit: PA

England internationals Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope all have a chance of featuring at their home ground as they seek to earn a seat on the plane to Germany.

Newcastle vice-captain Trippier said: “It's great news that England are playing at St James’ Park.

"Firstly, the support will be incredible as I experience the atmosphere of St James’ Park every time I play for Newcastle.

"It’s a good time for people in the region to watch this England side with our fantastic players, both young and experienced.

“It’s always exciting as warm up games get you prepared and ready for tournaments and it's important to play these games and get you ready. It is a big occasion and really special for me that there is a game at St James’ Park.”

England open their Euros campaign against Serbia on 16 June with Denmark and Slovenia to follow in the group stage.

