Police have renewed their appeal to find a 20-year-old woman from Middlesbrough who has been missing for more than one month.

Annie Dryden was last seen on 4 January when she boarded a train at 2:09pm at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough, and got off at about 2:38pm at Battersby in North Yorkshire.

Inspector Andrew Ingram, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “We remain very concerned for Annie’s welfare and appeal directly to her that if she sees or hears our appeal, to please get in touch with your family, friends or the police and let us know that you are safe.

"If you prefer you can let the Missing People charity know that you are safe and they can pass on a message on your behalf. You can call them on 116 000.

“We also appeal to local people including hikers, runners, cyclists, local residents and farmers who are out and about across the moors and hills, to please keep an eye out for Annie and get in touch if you believe you have seen her.

"We are also asking local people to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that someone has sought shelter.”

CCTV images of Annie Dryden from 4 January. Credit: Cleveland Police

Ms Dryden is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. She was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.

Cleveland and North Yorkshire Police have been carrying out extensive searches in the rural area near Battersby including Clay Bank, Ingleby Greenhow, Kildale and east towards Blakey Ridge on the edge of the North York Moors.

Appeals have even been shared as far afield as South London.

In a message issued through police last month, Ms Dryden's family said: "Annie, we just want to know you are safe. You don’t need to come home, we just need to know you are ok.

"We love you and we miss you but we also understand there were events coming up at home which were causing you upset. These have now passed.

"So many people are worried about you, we are receiving so many messages from those concerned about you. Please just get in touch with someone."

Annie Dryden is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build, with dark hair and a distinctive blonde fringe. Credit: Family photo

Officers continue to appeal to members of the public to get in touch with any sightings of Ms Dryden, including walkers, runners and residents in the rural area where she was last seen, and further afield across the North York Moors and Cleveland Hills.

Anyone with information should call 101, or 999 if her immediate whereabouts is known.

The charity Missing People can also be contacted by calling or texting 116 000.

