There is a large police presence in a residential street after an "unknown substance" was found at a property.

The investigation on Teesside is being led by Northumbria Police.

Firefighters, specialist paramedics and police officers are at the scene in Brading Court, in Ingleby Barwick, near Stockton.

Several tents have been erected outside a property.

Residents are being reassured there is no risk to the public.

A police spokesperson said the incident was not terror related and is completely separate to the recent corrosive liquid attack in Clapham, south London, linked to suspect Abdul Ezedi from Newcastle.

Several tents have been erected outside the property in Ingleby Barwick. Credit: Gazette Media Company

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “As part of an ongoing investigation, an address in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton was being searched.

“This led to the discovery of unknown substances and as a precaution, officers are conducting further checks at the property.

“There is believed to be no wider risk to the public and enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Cleveland Police are supporting Northumbria Police with an ongoing investigation following the discovery of an unknown substance in Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Stockton.

“The local community will see an increased police presence in the area, as officers who are experts in handling substances visit the property. The public should be reassured there is no risk to the community’s safety.”

