Sunderland Til I Die will return to Netflix next week for the third series of the documentary.

F rom Wednesday 13 February, fans will be able to tune into the Fulwell 73 production which charts the club's bid for promotion back to the Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.

The series picks up the story with 24-year-old chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus now at the Stadium of Light helm and manager Lee Johnson attempting to drag the club out of the third tier.

However, Johnson was sacked after a 6-0 thrashing by Bolton Wanderers in January 2022 and was replaced by Alex Neil 12 days later.

The Scot would go on to lead the Black Cats to a fifth-place finish where they would go on to claim a spot back in the Championship via the play-offs.

Alex Neil lead Sunderland back to the Championship in 2022. Credit: PA

The fly-on-the-wall show documents the club’s trials and tribulations on and off the pitch, but also highlights their impact on non-football staff, fans and the wider community.

Series one covered Sunderland’s 2017-18 Championship campaign following their relegation from the Premier League, during which hopes of a swift return to the top flight ended in disaster when they dropped into League One.

The second instalment also ended in tears after the club lost 2-1 in the 2018-19 play-off final to Charlton.

The latest series was released in April 2020 leaving fans of the show with a near four-year wait for its return.

