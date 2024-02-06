Sunderland Til I Die: Series three release date announced as League One success retold
Sunderland Til I Die will return to Netflix next week for the third series of the documentary.
From Wednesday 13 February, fans will be able to tune into the Fulwell 73 production which charts the club's bid for promotion back to the Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.
The series picks up the story with 24-year-old chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus now at the Stadium of Light helm and manager Lee Johnson attempting to drag the club out of the third tier.
However, Johnson was sacked after a 6-0 thrashing by Bolton Wanderers in January 2022 and was replaced by Alex Neil 12 days later.
The Scot would go on to lead the Black Cats to a fifth-place finish where they would go on to claim a spot back in the Championship via the play-offs.
The fly-on-the-wall show documents the club’s trials and tribulations on and off the pitch, but also highlights their impact on non-football staff, fans and the wider community.
Series one covered Sunderland’s 2017-18 Championship campaign following their relegation from the Premier League, during which hopes of a swift return to the top flight ended in disaster when they dropped into League One.
The second instalment also ended in tears after the club lost 2-1 in the 2018-19 play-off final to Charlton.
The latest series was released in April 2020 leaving fans of the show with a near four-year wait for its return.
