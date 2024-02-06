There are a number of services available across the North East for children and young people who are struggling with their mental health.

Whether you are concerned about yourself, or someone you know, there is always help available.

Here are some of the places in the region that you can turn to, from national charities to smaller organisations:

Samaritans provide round-the-clock support for people of any age when they need it most.

You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you are concerned about someone you know, and advice if you're struggling yourself.

Mind provides advice and support to help anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They also campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

You can call them Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm on 0300 123 3393. You can also text them on 86463.

If U Care Share is a North East charity set up to listen and support emotional well-being of young people and those affected by suicide.

You can call them on 0191 387 5661 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

They also have a 24/7 crisis messaging service, which you can access by texting IUCS to 85258.

Papyrus is an organisation dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of mental health, aimed at helping people under the age of 35.

You can contact them on 0800 068 4141 between the hours of 9am and midnight or text 07860 039 967.

The National Self Harm Network supports individuals who self harm to reduce emotional distress and improve their quality of life.

They also offer support and provide information for families and carers ofindividuals who self harm.

Their online support forum is closely monitored 24 hours a day.

Childline is a service for anyone under the age of 19. They have trained counsellors on hand to help with any problem, at any time.

You can call them on 0800 1111 at any time of the day. They also have a 1-2-1 counsellor chat online.

Information on common issues and problems such as anger, aggression, sleep difficulties, flash back, trauma, bullying and more.

A section dedicated to common problems directs people to resources including detailed sessions of learning.

