Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was shot in the neck in a car park.

North Yorkshire Police responded to an incident in the car park of the Spar store in the Heworth area of York at about 6pm on Sunday 4 February.

A woman walking across the car park was shot in the neck with what is believed to be an air rifle. She received medical treatment for a puncture wound.

Police were called to the Spar in the Heworth area of York. Credit: Google Maps

Officers are appealing to anyone who heard or saw anything in the area at the time to get in touch.

They would also like to speak to a member of the public who came to the victims' aid but left before the police arrived.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the anonymous crime reporting service Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the reference number 12240021466.

