A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a search of a property on Teesside.

Northumbria Police have confirmed a 52-year-old man was due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with attempted murder.

It follows a search of a property in Ingleby Barwick, near Stockton, earlier this week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...