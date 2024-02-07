A children's boxing team which raised £30,000 to compete at an international competition in Canada has come back with a huge medal haul.

Most of the children from Brandon Boxing Club in County Durham had never left the North East and saw the opportunity as a "once in a lifetime trip" to compete internationally.

The squad which flew over competed in the Brampton Box Cup, which is a knock-out competition where boxers compete in their age and weight categories.

They landed back in Newcastle at 8.30am on Wednesday 7 February after winning 11 golds and one bronze at the competition. The team also brought home the overall Brampton Box Cup.

Before setting off, c oach Alex Oliver said it wasn't a holiday and they would be pushed hard. He told ITV Tyne Tees: "They'll be training every day, on a morning we'll get up, do our runs in sub-zero temperatures and then they'll train."

The young boxers hard work proved dividends as they brought back the medals. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Fighters from the Brandon club ranged from six to 28 years old.

Word of their trip spread in the boxing community and former light-welterweight world champion Ricky Hatton sent a message of support.

He said: "I just want to wish good luck to the Brandon Boxing Club as they go fighting in Canada. All the best!"

