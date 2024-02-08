A football fan has pleaded guilty to assaulting Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The incident occurred during a League Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

Jordan Childley admitted assault by beating and unlawfully going onto a playing area at a football match.

The 25-year-old invaded the pitch at Stamford Bridge on 19 December after Chelsea scored an equaliser in the Carabao Cup game.

District judge Neeta Minhas issued a three-year football banning order and fined him £807 at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday 8 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...