Sting, Same Fender and Bruce Springsteen are just a few of a long list of the world's greatest musicians to feature on a re-recording of Going Home: Theme of The Local Hero.

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler assembled more than 60 so-called 'guitar heroes' for the re-release of his song, which will raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

W ritten for the 1983 film Local Hero, the tune has become synonymous with Newcastle United, and has been played as the players walk onto the pitch since the early 1990s.

It has also firmly cemented its place as the Great North Run anthem, playing as thousands of runners cross the finish line.

It will be played for the first time on Saturday 2 March 2024 as the Magpies take to the pitch ahead of their clash with Wolves.

Scotland-born Knopfler, who was raised in Blyth, in Northumberland, said he had been overwhelmed by the response to his plan to record the track again.

Mark Knopfler assembled dozens of the world's greatest musicians for the re-release. Credit: X

Knopfler said: "I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy [Fletcher] and I quite early on said that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.

"Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitarand an amp. And that first Pete power chord...man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another.

"Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point."

The newly recorded version predominantly took place at British Grove Studios, in WestLondon, often with the great musicians in person, with some recordings sent from their own studios around the world.

Newcastle United Defender and lifelong fan, Dan Burn, added: “Local Hero has been a song that I’ve listened to all my life and means so much to me on so many levels, whether as a fan or player.

“When I was young my dad used to play ‘Local Hero’ at breakfast and it instantly made methink of St. James’ Park and the excitement of going to games."

