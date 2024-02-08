A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a suspected poisoning.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Thursday 8 February that a woman had been arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The arrest followed a search of a property in Ingleby Barwick, on Teesside, on Tuesday night.

Another man, Thomas Kwan, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, was charged with attempted murder in connection with the investigation.

The 52-year-old appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where no plea was entered.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 6 March.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“She has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

