More searches have been carried out at a property in Ingleby Barwick after a GP was charged with attempted murder in relation to a "suspected poisoning" in Newcastle.

Cleveland Police have said they are continuing to support Northumbria Police with the investigation on Brading Court.

An increased police presence was seen at the property this morning.

Officers added that further searches are due to take place in the coming days in the garage of the property.

Police have been seen in Ingleby Barwick. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

It comes after a GP has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 7 February.

The woman in her 30s was arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Local residents have been warned that they will continue to see police in the area while the searches are undertaken and should be reassured there is no risk to their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...