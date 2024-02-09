Play Brightcove video

Barham Rastam owns Pamir Meats in Newcastle's West End. He said wanted man, Abdul Ezedi, came into his shop "all the time".

A shop owner has said wanted man, Abdul Ezedi, came into his shop "all the time".

Ezedi is the main suspect being hunted by officers in connection with a chemical attack on a mother and her two children in London.

He is thought to have lived in Newcastle and to have travelled down to London for the alleged attack.

Owner of Pamir Meats in Newcastle's West End, Barham Rastam, said the fugitive came into his shop "all the time".

Mr Rastam added: "He was a normal person, I’ll be honest with you.

"He used to come in to buy bread and meat. He always came in here."

Ezedi has been pictured with “significant injuries to the right side of his face”. Credit: Met Police

When asked if Ezedi seemed like the type of person who would harm someone, Mr Rastam said: “No, I’ll be honest, but you don’t know what’s inside.

“I know definitely he came in here. I don’t know him personally but he’s come in here loads of times.”

It's after toddler and her mother had an alkaline substance thrown at them in what is understood to have been a “targeted” attack in Clapham in the capital.

Ezedi is the main suspect being hunted by officers in connection with a chemical attack on a mother and her two children in London. Credit: PA

The Metropolitan Police's Commander Jon Savell confirmed Ezedi is understood to have been in a relationship with the mother who was injured.

The 31-year-old woman who was attacked remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Her daughters, aged three and eight, were also hurt in the incident, but they have been discharged from hospital.

Police say anyone found to have harboured or helped Ezedi will be arrested. A £20,000 reward for information leading to his capture has been offered by the Metropolitan Police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...