A prehistoric site, often described as the Stonehenge of the North, has been reunited by English Heritage.

Thornborough Henges in North Yorkshire is considered to be one of the most important prehistoric sites in Britain.

The complex, near Ripon, comprises of three large circular earthworks called henges each more than 200m in diameter. Dating from 3000 to 2500 BC, they mark places where people gathered for ceremonies for at least 2,000 years.

English Heritage confirmed on Friday 9 February that the northern henge would join the central and southern henges in the National Heritage Collection, bringing them under a single owner for what is thought to be the first time in 1,500 years.

Currently under woodland, the northern henge is the best preserved of the three and gives a strong impression of how the others would have appeared originally.

English Heritage say it will allow them to share the full story of the site and preserve it for future generations.

Gerard Lemos CMG CBE, Chair of English Heritage, said: “The Thornborough Henges are a remarkable survivor from the prehistoric past, from deep, deep history.

"We are incredibly proud that all three henges are now reunited under one single owner and their future secure.

"English Heritage will ensure that the entire monument is given the care it deserves. Reuniting the henges like this means that the public is now able to explore all three and re-connect with the people who gathered here 4,500 years ago.”

English Heritage's acquisition was also welcomed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose constituency includes the site.

"Having recently visited the henges site, I know how truly remarkable the totality of the monument is," he said. "Bringing all three henges together in the ownership of English Heritage ensures their preservation and enhances the charity's ability to tell the story of the earthworks and their importance to the pre-history of our nation."

Thornborough Henges is currently free to the public but the northern henge is closed due to fallen trees from recent storms.

