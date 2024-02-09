Staff at an autism charity have been left “devastated” after thieves stole a custom-made minibus from one of its residential homes.

The eight-seater van was taken on Friday 2 February from the North East Autism Society (NEAS) home in Sunderland, where two autistic men with complex needs live with a team of carers.

Staff added that the minibus was vital for medical appointments and emergencies, trips out, visits to families, and holidays, both for the two men and for autistic children living in nearby NEAS homes.

The home’s manager, Robyn Beecroft, said: “I’m devastated that somebody would go out of their way to take something so important to vulnerable people.

“The minibus had a blue badge and contained safety and sensory equipment such as weighted blankets that residents could use on journeys. It was obvious who it was for.

“What kind of a person would do this? It’s disgusting.”

The van was a blue Ford Tourneo Custom and cost more than £41,500.

Staff say the minibus had a blue badge and contained safety and sensory equipment. Credit: North East Autism Society

Because it was custom-made for the charity, staff have said there is a 10-month wait for a new one, and they are having to rent a van daily because the home can’t do without it.

Ms Beecroft said: “The two residents rely on the van to be able to go out or get to medicalappointments. We use it for day trips and holidays.

“And it’s not just us – other NEAS services use the van too. Nearby children’s homes use it in emergencies when a child is poorly in school, and there’s a young man in supported living nearby who regularly uses it.

“All that has been taken away from us.”

Peter Mountain, operations manager of NEAS says the minibus is a "lifeline" for vulnerable people. Credit: North East Autism Society

Peter Mountain, operations manager for NEAS residential homes, said the minibuses were vital for the children, young people and adults the charity supports.

“They’re a lifeline. It impacts every aspect of a person’s life if they’re not available,” he added.

The North East Autism Society supports over 6,000 autistic people and their families at 53 sites across Northumberland, Tyne & Wear, County Durham and Teesside.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report that a vehicle was stolen from outside an address on Woodstock Avenue, in the Grangetown area of Sunderland, sometime between 9pm on Thursday 1 February and 12pm on Friday 2 February."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the "Report" page of the website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 13353P/24.

