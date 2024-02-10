A Grand National jockey has thanked the public for their support, three months after suffering a serious neck injury after falling off his horse at Newcastle Racehorse.

Graham Lee, 47, was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened on Friday 10 November.

He was taken to hospital in the city but has since received treatment at the James Cook Spinal Unit.

In a statement, he said: "Frankly, I've been overwhelmed by the unbelievable support and good wishes sent by everyone and I'd like to thank you all so much on behalf of myself, my wife Becky and our children, Amy and Robbie.

"It feels like I'm in a bit of a bubble here at the James Cook Spinal Unit but the girls share with me all the messages that they are receiving and every single one is appreciated, as is the support of my great friends who continue to visit me so regularly and keep my spirits up.

Lee, who is originally from Ireland, won the Grand National on Amberleigh House in 2004.

"I never really considered that I had achieved that much as a jockey and it seems crazy that so many people are thinking of us all. I can't deny it has been - and continues to be - hard for us all, but these messages, help us all so much.

"As most of you know, the injuries I have suffered are life-changing and there is a long road ahead. But we have just received planning permission so that work can start to adapt our home in the hope that that I will be able to leave hospital at some stage in the next few months.

"Thank you again. I am truly humbled and grateful.”

