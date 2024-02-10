Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a suspected hit and run in Ingleby Barwick.

Officers were called to Myton Way at around 9.35pm on Friday 9 February.

A 60-year-old man died at the scene and his family are being supported by specially trained officers. Two other people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Myton Way was closed between The Rings and Queen Elizabeth Way, with motorists being told to leave their cars behind while investigations were carried out.

The road remains closed.

Anyone who may have seen a white van travelling in the area at the time is asked to get in touch.

Police have also issued an appeal for anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.

