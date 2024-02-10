A woman has been charged after an alleged disturbance on North Tyneside which left a person with a serious leg injury.

Officers were called to a car park on Hadrian Road in Wallsend at around 1.15pm on Thursday 8 February, following reports of a verbal disagreement among a group of people.

Police say another person attempted to intervene when they were struck by a car.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a serious leg injury and has since been discharged.

The driver of the car left the scene before police arrived.

Officers launched an investigation and later arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

She has since been charged with a number of offences relating to the incident and appeared before magistrates in Newcastle on Saturday 10 February.

Northumbria Police are appealing to the public to avoid any speculation, including online, which could jeopardise live legal proceedings.

Anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to come forward.

