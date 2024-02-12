A designer based on Teesside has enjoyed global exposure with one of her jackets gracing the back of a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader at the Super Bowl.

Embroiderer Beth Wilson, from Middlesbrough, received the order from cheerleader Jordan Boedeker ahead of what is arguably one of the world's biggest sporting events on Sunday (11 February).

The 29-year-old told ITV Tyne Tees that such international recognition, and on such an "incredible platform", was reassuring for her as someone who works alone.

"I'm just really excited to see what else it can lead to," she said. "The lovely lady herself said a lot of her teammates were going to book in next season.

"So, whatever that leads to I'm just excited to embrace it and see if I can make the most out of it."

The embroiderer described on Instagram how the design came to life. Credit: Beth Wilson / Instagram

Born in a garden shed in 2018, Beth Wilson Embroidery had already made a name for itself and its quirky, punk aesthetic.

Her Instagram account has more than 8,000 followers while celebrities, including former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, have worn her colourful designs.

Beth initially sought success in London but quit the capital at the height of the pandemic in the summer of 2020 - finding she could indeed flourish on home turf.

“You are sold the London dream, and always told that is where you need to be for fashion or design related careers – but success is about the person, not the place," she continued.

“I was living the ‘London dream’ but I just wasn’t happy. I’m a homebird at heart and I love Teesside, and that’s where my heart was.

“Ever since I moved home the business has grown rapidly."

Beth Wilson, 29, told ITV Tyne Tees she was 'reassured' by the order and hoped it would lead to more business. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The London College of Fashion graduate credits some of her success with people taking to social media during the Covid pandemic.

“Everyone suddenly found themselves killing time on Instagram, and that was a game-changer for the business,” she added.

“On top of that, once lockdown was lifted, there was suddenly even more demand as everyone was rushing to get married.

"One of my popular and unique designs is the embroidered bridal denim jacket and demand just hit the roof.”

Extra demand recently resulted in Beth opening a second office inside Stockton’s Digital House, one of Teesside’s leading creative hubs, while the success of the business has enabled her to buy a second machine in order to ramp-up production for orders flying in from across the UK and globally.

There are plans afoot to potentially expand her product line and branch into homeware and interiors, having only just launched her first embroidered wall art earlier this month.

She is also now searching for an apprentice to take under her wing.

