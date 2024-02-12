Two men have been charged with murder in connection with a suspected hit and run which left a man dead on Teesside.

Cleveland Police attended the scene of the crash which happened in the Myton Way and Rings area of Ingleby Barwick at about 11.35pm on Friday 9 February.

A 60-year-old man died.

Two men, aged 29 and 66, have been charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The 29-year-old man was also charged with perverting the course of justice. Both men are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Senior Investigating Officer Temp Detective Chief Inspector Mathew Hollingsworth said: “We would like to thank residents for their patience and co-operation while numerous officers remain in the area conducting enquiries, and would again appeal for anyone with information, doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 024363.

To report information anonymously visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

