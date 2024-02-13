Tributes have been paid to a grandad who died in an alleged hit and run in Ingleby Barwick.

Brian Darby, 60, died in the alleged incident in the Myton Way area of the town on the evening of Friday 9 February.

Two men, aged 29 and 56, have been charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 14 February.

Mr Darby's identity was confirmed by Cleveland Police on Tuesday (13 February) and his family have honoured his memory in a statement.

Mr Darby family have described him as an "absolute gentleman." Credit: Family handout

It read: “We are completely heartbroken at the sudden loss of our beautiful Brian. Nobody could ever understand just how much he meant to us all.

“He was special in so many ways. He was an absolute gentleman who cared so much about people. He always made time for us, nothing was ever too much trouble for him.

“Brian lived life to the full, he never wasted a moment. He loved to socialise and everyone adored being around him. Brian was also a proud grandad and his future with his grandchildren has now been taken away from him.

“We are grateful for the kind words of support from the community but we respectfully ask that we are now given some privacy to allow us to process what has happened as a family.”

Mr Darby worked at Saltholme Nature Reserve where he was a "hugely popular" member of the team.

"We are saddened to share the news that our dear colleague Brian Darby passed away on Friday evening," a statement on the reserve's Facebook page read. "Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this really difficult time, as well as the wider community.

"Brian was a hugely popular member of the team at RSPB Saltholme. He joined us in 2022 as a senior project manager and quickly fell in love with nature, getting involved with whatever life on a nature reserve threw at him, whether that was getting stuck in wet grassland or washing up stints in the café.

"His enthusiasm was infectious, especially when out and about with colleagues spotting wildlife. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and worked with him."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...