A 12-year-old boy suffered two broken legs after being struck by a car while cycling on Teesside.

The incident happened on the A1027 junction with The Glebe, in Norton, at about 3.30pm on Monday 12 February.

Police said the boy, who was on a pedal bike, and a black Peugeot 208 collided.

He suffered serious breaks to both legs and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or those with CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 025950.

