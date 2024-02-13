Dramatic scenes were captured along the North East coastline in recent days as high tides brought crashing waves and flooded promenades with water, sand and pebbles.

Anyone who visited the region's shores at the weekend will have spotted the unusually large waves and high waters.

The tides carried sand further inland from the beaches in South Shields while in Seaburn sea water dumped rocks and pebbles across the promenade.

And in Tynemouth, the outdoor swimming pool on Longsands beach was filled with water - providing a rare glimpse of what the 1920s structure once looked like.

Footage taken by Steve Furnell captures a rare sight of Tynemouth outdoor swimming pool filled with sea water

Waves crash over the promenade at the weekend in Seaburn. Credit: Tom Robinson

What caused the high tides?

ITV Tyne Tees weather presenter Ross Hutchinson said: "These waves weren’t to do with a storm – but high tides after an unsettled period.

"When the sun, moon, and Earth are in alignment (at the time of the new or full moon), the solar tide has an additive effect on the lunar tide, creating extra-high high tides."

The latest new moon was on Friday 9 February, while Monday saw the arrival of a spring tide. This has nothing to do with the season itself.

Understood to derive from the term 'springing forth', spring tides are higher than normal tides brought about as a result of the new moon.

The last of the sunshine and big waves at Whitley Bay on Sunday evening (11 February). Credit: Rob McAvoy

Richard R Clark found the high tides had washed up rocks and pebbles on promenade at Seaburn. Credit: Richard R Clark

Seaburn promenade scattered with rocks and pebbles following the high tides. Credit: Richard R Clark

The weekend's high tides flood the promenade at Seaburn on Sunday 11 February. Credit: Nic Woodgate

