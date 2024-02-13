A former Post Office worker accused of fraud nearly a decade ago has been the latest victim of the Horizon scandal to be cleared by the Court of Appeal.

Jacqueline Falcon, 42, was accused of reversing transactions on the faulty Horizon accounting software between December 2014 and February 2015 while working at Hadston Post Office in Northumberland.

The court heard that Ms Falcon had attempted to cover up a £933.69 shortfall in the branch’s accounts which she had not taken and could not explain but feared would be deducted from her wages.

She was handed a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £933.69 in compensation after pleading guilty to fraud at Newcastle Crown Court in 2015.

Jacqueline Falcon pictured with her daughter Summer. Credit: PA

At a hearing in London on Tuesday, senior judges ruled her conviction was unsafe because Post Office failures meant her trial was unfair.

Ms Falcon watched via video link as her conviction was overturned.

The Crown Prosecution Service, which had initially brought the fraud case against Ms Falcon, did not oppose her appeal.

The Horizon scandal has received increased focus since the turn of the year after the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office was broadcast.

The programme tells the story of a two-decade campaign by sub-postmasters and mistresses who sought to expose faults in the digital accounting software system designed. by Fujitsu which made it look like money had gone missing.

Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that legislation would be introduced so those falsely accused and convicted in the Horizon scandal would be "swiftly exonerated and compensated."

