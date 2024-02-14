Play Brightcove video

Helen Ford pays a visit to Corey Dixon's studio to find out how her sustainable fashion brand has been taking off

A sustainable clothes designer from Tyneside who has dressed the likes of H from Steps and Strictly star Layton Williams has been promoted in the latest edition of Vogue.

Corey Dixon's dream became a reality on Tuesday 13 February as her sustainable brand Somebody Else's Guy featured in the back of the February issue of the fashion magazine.

The designer, whose studio is based above Newcastle's Grainger Market, told ITV Tyne Tees: "It's mind-blowing. For the first time in my life I feel like I'm speechless.

"It's a massive dream. Anyone in the fashion industry wants to be in vogue don't they? I've got every edition since being such a young kid that now I'm actually in it."

Corey Dixon's business features in the back of the February issue of Vogue. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Corey began her business career as a distraction after losing her mother during lockdown.

She started making face masks, which she sold and posted to customers, then turned her attention to clothes.

Drawing on her background as a cruise costume maker, Corey set out creating pieces using up-cycled clothing and fabric.

Sustainability is now at the heart of her brand. She finds fabric and second-hand clothing in charity shops, via online platforms and from donations.

"Everyone in the fashion industry and well, everyone in the world right now knows how bad the fashion industry has been for waste," she said.

"And I just think - there's enough clothes out there in the world from all of the years that I'm up-cycling this stuff to prove that we can, there is enough stuff out there and we can just create something from what's already been made."

Corey Dixon in her studio above the Grainger Market. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Corey Dixon creates gender-neutral bespoke pieces which make a big impact. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Corey favours structured pieces like jackets for her designs. Her bespoke designs are also gender-neutral.

In a short time, her brand has caught the eye of celebrities and influencers and her creations now adorn red carpets and social media feeds.

On the list of her established clients are H from Steps and Strictly runner up Layton Williams.

Alongside her design business, proud Geordie Corey still works full time in retail but the hard work is paying off now that the label has been included in a magazine synonymous with high fashion.

