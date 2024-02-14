Searches are taking place on Teesside for a teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Lewis Penfold-Roche was last seen in Station Road, in the Billingham area of Stockton-on-Tees at about 6pm on Sunday 28 January.

Informal search parties have been asked not to look for the 18-year-old due to hazardous conditions.

Police are searching wooded areas near Billingham Beck Valley Country Park towards Billingham Golf Club, which is close to where Lewis was last seen.

While parts of this area have already been searched previously, officers are today (Wednesday 14 February) widening the parameters of the ground search.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, said: “Today there are specially trained search teams from Cleveland Police who are searching wooded areas near to where Lewis was last seen.

“Whilst we still have no specific information to suggest that Lewis went into this area, we are today widening our search parameters from Billingham Beck Valley Country Park up towards Billingham Golf Club.

" These officers are looking for anything of significance which could lead us to help find Lewis.”

Lewis is described as 6ft tall with mousey brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on the top. He has a London accent.

He was last seen wearing a dark red coat, green/silver backpack with the word “Hype” written on it, black jogging bottoms, a black skeleton jumper and dark grey Adidas trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Lewis, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting reference number 017293 or go online here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Any CCTV, dash cam or ring doorbell footage of Lewis can be uploaded here: https:// unitedkingdom1cpp-portal. digital-policing.co.uk/ cleveland/appeal/missing- person-lewis-penfold?utm_ source=Facebook&utm_medium= social&utm_campaign=Orlo

