Record number of people sign up for 2024 Great North Run ballot

A record number of people have signed up for this year's Great North Run.

The 2024 event is due to be the biggest yet with the Great Run company saying demand for the world famous half marathon is increasing each year.

Applicants will find out by Friday if they have secured a place for the Sunday 8 September race. Those unsuccessful in the ballot will still have the chance to run for charity, an option which raises over £25m each year.

This year will mark the 43rd Great North Run, which sees runners make their way from Newcastle to South Shields.

Celebrations are planned to mark the event's recently awarded World Athletics Heritage Plaque, which recognises ‘an outstanding contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport'.

Sporting events take place across the weekend. Credit: PA

Paul Foster, chief executive of The Great Run Company, said: “It’s fantastic that a record number of people have signed up to be part of this great race, it means the world that so many feel so passionate about taking part in the Great North Run each year.

“To those who aren’t successful in the ballot this year, don’t give up, you can still stand on that start line wearing a charity vest and do something amazing for a worthy cause.

“You can also set your sights on the Great North 10K on 7 July, which starts on the Great North Run start line and crosses the Tyne Bridge twice. Ideal for those who missed out or as a helpful warm up to the half marathon distance as part of your training plans.”

Sporting events take place across the weekend of the Great North Run, including the Great North 5K on Friday 6 September and the AJ Bell Junior & Mini events on the Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...