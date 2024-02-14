A woman is in hospital with serious head injuries after she was struck by a van in a suspected hit and run in Northumberland.

The pedestrian was in Front Street, Bedlington at about 10pm on Sunday 11 February when she was reportedly hit by a white Peugeot panel van.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said the vehicle then left the scene.

Emergency services attended and the woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. She remains there in a serious but stable condition.

A man – aged 45 – is assisting police with their inquiries.

Officers investigating the crash are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Members of the public are asked to check any dashcam footage and get in touch if they see anything which they feel may assist the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log number NP-20240211-1062.

Alternatively, witnesses can email 2570@northumbria.police. uk

