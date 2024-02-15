An investigation is underway after "suspected human remains" were found near a beach in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police confirmed officers were called to Marine Walk, near Roker Beach, shortly after 10am on Tuesday 13 February.

An investigation has been launched into the discovery and anyone with concerns is advised to speak to an officer.

Members of the public can contact Northumbria Police via its website or by calling 101 with any information.

Police were called to Marine Walk, which overlooks Roker Beach, on Tuesday 13 February. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

