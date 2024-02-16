A man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering North Tyneside man Trevor Bishop.

The 45-year-old was found lying in a pool of his blood in the living room of a home in Meadow Well on 7 March last year.

Mr Bishop was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.

Trevor Bishop died in hospital two days after he was assaulted at an address in Meadow Well in March 2023. Credit: Northumbria Police

Tony Johnson was found guilty of his murder last month and was today (Friday 16 February) given a life sentence and told he will serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Johnson, who was seen on CCTV fleeing the scene after the assault took place, had denied murder.

A police investigation found Johnson had been drinking with Mr Bishop and several other people in the Clifton Gardens address.

Johnson, 36, of Princes Street, North Shields, assaulted Mr Bishop, punching him at least three times in the head.

Tony Johnson was seen on CCTV fleeing the scene

Following the sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, Lisa Bishop, the victim's sister, said: “I am devastated to have lost my brother in such a violent way.

“Trevor was my best friend. I miss him every day and will do for the rest of my life.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for Trevor’s family and loved ones, and I am pleased that Johnson has been jailed for life.

“I know that no sentence will ever take away the pain Johnson caused that night, or bring Trevor back, but I do hope today can serve as a form of closure and allow all those grieving to begin moving forward with their lives.

“The jury heard a lot of detail around the movements of those in the address the night he tragically lost his life – before he was brutally assaulted and left to die by someone he thought was his friend.

“Even when we arrested Johnson in connection with Trevor’s death, our body-worn video footage clearly shows his demeanour as he attempts to deny all knowledge of what has happened just hours after he’s captured on CCTV fleeing the scene.”

Det Insp Fowler added: “I am pleased that Johnson has a long prison term ahead of him – which is undoubtedly what he deserves."

