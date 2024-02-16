A third person has been charged with murder following the suspected stabbing a 23-year-old dad last year.

Bradley Lee William Tams, 23, died shortly before midnight after the alleged assault on 6 December 2023 in the Slatyford area of Newcastle.

Two people, Gavin Train, 24, and Andrea Train, 49, both of Rothay Place Newcastle have already been charged with murder in connection with the incident. Andrea Train was also charged with assisting an offender.

Now, Northumbria Police have confirmed that a third person, Lewis Allison, 24 of Roundhill Drive, Blakelaw has also been charged with murder.

He appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Friday 16 February and has been remanded in custody.

Bradley Tams with his mother Julie Weatherson. Credit: Northumbria Police

Two people on police bail, a man aged 47 and a woman aged 23, will face no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith from Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Bradley’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Specialist officers continue to support Bradley’s loved ones, and we would ask the public to avoid speculation which could affect court proceedings."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ pages of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference NP-20231206-1129.

