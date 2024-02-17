A man has been charged in connection with a series of alleged robberies in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police was alerted to several reports of robbery across Blyth on the evening of Thursday 15 February.

Officers say victims had allegedly been threatened by a person on the street with a weapon described as a knife.

Items taken in the reported robberies include mobile phones and money.

Nobody was injured, however police say the victims involved were left shaken as a result.

Three men, aged 23, 32 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The 23-year-old man has since been charged in connection with the investigation while the others have been released with no further action to be taken.

The police force says it is aware of footage of the alleged incidents circulating online, including on social media and that members of the public are advised to avoid any speculation that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.

Officers are thanking people who have been in touch already and anyone with further information or CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, and mobile phone footage is asked to contact them.

