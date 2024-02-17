Metro line closed for seven days for major renewal works

A stretch of the Tyne and Wear Metro system is closed to allow for major renewal works to take place.

From Saturday 17 February, the section of line between Newcastle International Airport and South Gosforth will be closed for seven days.

Nexus, the public body which operates Metro, is replacing a 1.5km stretch of track and 1,400 metres of overhead wire as well as other maintenance works.

Buses will replace trains on the Airport-South Gosforth service until the line re-opens on Saturday 24 February.

The replacement bus service, 901, will run in the affected area, with Nexus saying it will frequently call at or near all Metro stations on the route.

Drivers and pedestrians will also be affected at the Fawdon level crossing as it will be closed during the major line closure. Diversionary routes will be in place via Wansbeck Road and Kingston Park Road.

A taxi shuttle service will operate each day of the closure between 05:30am and 00:15am to transfer customers to either side of the level crossing at Fawdon.

Stuart Clarke, Metro Infrastructure Director, said: “This major line closure is part of our ongoing multi-million pound investment in Metro modernisation to ensure that the network is here for many decades to come.

“These works will involve the renewal of 1,400 metres of overhead lines and a 1.5 kilometre section of track. We are also carrying out a range of other secondary works which includes lineside estate management.

“While there is no good time to close a large section of the Metro system, the works will improve Metro’s resilience in the future. We will do all we can to keep any disturbance to an absolute minimum, and I apologise in advance for the inconvenience this will cause.

“Customers will be provided with frequent replacement bus services throughout this work.”

