Museums of Sanctuary offering a warm welcome to the North East

Nine popular Tyneside visitor attractions have been recognised as Museums of Sanctuary by the charity City of Sanctuary UK.

Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums’ venues – which include museums, art galleries, Roman forts and a heritage railway – received the accolade following a successful appraisal by a panel of four judges.

Sanctuary Awards are presented to organisations that go above and beyond to welcome people seeking sanctuary.

Winners must demonstrate that they have: learned what it means to be seeking sanctuary; taken positive action to include asylum seekers and refugees; and let others know about the positive contribution of people seeking sanctuary and the benefits of a welcoming culture to all.

Clare Smith, Learning and Engagement Manager at Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, said: “Museums and galleries are at the heart of the UK’s town and cities. That makes us well placed to celebrate the achievements and contributions of everyone in our communities – including sanctuary seekers.

“We'll continue to use our Museums of Sanctuary to promote a society that is fairer, more compassionate and more welcoming.”

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery, Segedunum, Shipley Gallery, Hatton Gallery, and Stephenson Steam Railway. Credit: Tyne & Wear Museums & Archives

The City of Sanctuary UK panel was particularly impressed by Multaka North East which is a volunteering project for people with a migration background.

Members of Multaka – which means ‘meeting point’ in Arabic – have explored different museum collections and gone on to create written exhibition guides and video tours in English, as well as their own first languages.

Yan Tam, Multaka North East volunteer, said: “I love being part of the group because we can support each other and share advice about daily life in Newcastle. It’s been good to practise speaking English as well.

“We’re learning about the history of Newcastle through art. The Laing and Hatton art galleries are my favourites.”

Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums has delivered awareness training to staff by working with Newcastle’s West End Refugee Service (WERS) and North East charity Connected Voice.

Cllr Paula Maines, Cabinet member for a Resilient City at Newcastle City Council, said: “It is clear that Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums has developed a culture of welcome and inclusion over a number of years and its commitment to this work was obvious to the Sanctuary panel from the application.

“I’d like to say thank you to the staff and volunteers for all the hard work that has gone into this achievement and congratulations on being recognised as Museums of Sanctuary.”

The venues recognised by the award are:

Arbeia, South Shields Roman Fort

Discovery Museum

Great North Museum: Hancock

Hatton Gallery

Laing Art Gallery

Segedunum Roman Fort

Shipley Art Gallery

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery

Stephenson Steam Railway

Tyne & Wear Archives

Other designated Sanctuary organisations in Newcastle and Gateshead include Newcastle City Council, Newcastle University, Newcastle City Library, Newcastle West End Foodbank and Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art.

